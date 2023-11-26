Joint Police and Department of State Service operatives have killed a three-man armed robbery gang at Second Avenue, Independence Layout, Enugu, after a gunfight.

This information was made public in a statement signed by the state police public relations officer DSP Daniel Ndukwe in Enugu.

He said the hoodlums had at about 1 p.m. on Sunday, attacked POS operators at different locations in Enugu metropolis, dispossessing them of the recovered exhibits.

The statement reads in part that the gang operates in tricycle, with Enugu registration number MGL 100 WL and fleet number ENS/20560, and objects suspected to be charms.

The police spokesperson said the operatives, however, mounted surveillance on them, while the criminal elements opened fire upon sighting them, He noted that the security operatives responded with superior firepower, killing the three of them and recovering the exhibits in the process.

Many of the victims have identified the hoodlums, and some recovered exhibits, as theirs.

DSP Ndukwe disclosed that the feat led to the recovery of two locally-made revolver pistols, six live rounds of .9mm calibre ammunition.

Other exhibits recovered are cash sums of about five hundred thousand Naira (N500,000.00), rolls of POS transaction printing papers, assorted mobile phones, wallets, bags, and other exhibits, the hoodlums robbed from POS operators and their customers at different locations.

DSP Daniel Ndukwe revealed further that discreet investigation is ongoing, promised to fish out other members of the criminal gang.