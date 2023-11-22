Policemen and striking judicial workers have clashed at the entrance of the Osun State High Court, Oke-Fia over the the embattled Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Ojo.

The protest by the Osun State judicial workers under the auspices of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria has continued against the embattled Chief Judge after their Monday picketing over allegations of highhandedness and withholding of their wardrobe allowances.

The clash unfolded as tensions escalated over the ongoing issues surrounding Justice Ojo following her alleged suspension by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

A crisis ensued when the embattled CJ, Justice Ojo resumed her office and the leadership of the union kicked against it, hence members of the Union attempted to harass her and force her out of office.

However, the security operatives gurding her resisted it and fired cannisters of tear gas at the workers who attempted to assault her.

The judicial workers led by the chairman of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Osun State branch, Comrade Gbenga Eludire wanted to advance to the office of the Osun CJ to forcefully eject her but they were resisted by Security agents attached to her office.

Comrade Eludire thereafter declared an indefinite strike for all workers in the Osun State Judiciary over the clash.