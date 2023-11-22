Afghanistan on Wednesday returned 21 tankers of what it said was substandard oil imported from Iran.

The Afghanistan National Standards Authority (ANSA), the country’s audit watchdog, said in a statement that the tankers, which were transporting substandard oil, had been returned to Iran via the Farah province’s port.

The authority urged traders to import quality materials or face legal consequences, emphasizing its active efforts to prevent substandard fuel imports into the country.

This is the second oil shipment returned to neighboring Iran in less than three months.

In late August, Afghanistan returned 45 tankers of substandard oil imported from Iran.​​​​​​​