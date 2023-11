About one thousand and thirty-three makeshifts houses at the Muna garage IDP camp in Maiduguri, has been gutted by fire.

According to the State Emergency Management Agency, the inferno occurred in the morning resulting to the death of two children.

Foodstuffs, livestock, and properties were also destroyed during the incident.

Advertisement

The fire was extinguished by state and federal firefighters, and the state emergency management agency has begun providing emergency relief to survivors of the inferno.