Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed that Ankara will continue to make every effort to support diplomatic resolution of regional dispute, including the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Erdogan discussed the war between Russia and Ukraine, the conflicts between Israel and Palestine, and the humanitarian crisis in the region during a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on X.

He also held phone conversations with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda on the same issues.

Erdogan stated that “the attitudes of Western countries increase human rights violations” in Palestine’s Gaza, and that failure to stop Israel will lead to irreparable consequences.

The Turkish president urged the West and the world public opinion to take immediate action to end humanitarian tragedies that are ignored despite unfolding before our eyes.

The conflict in Gaza, which has been under Israeli bombardment and blockade since October 7, began when Hamas launched Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and land, sea, and air infiltrations into Israel.