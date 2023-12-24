Supporters of the two political camps in Rivers State have continued to engage in a war of words over the resolutions reached to reconcile the Governor and the FCT Minister.

Both sides are maintaining their positions, raising doubts about the

chances of ending the crisis soon.

Since the meeting in Abuja that produced an 8-point resolution to the pollical crisis in Rivers State, hostilities between supporters of the

Governor and the Minister have worsened.

At an event in Port Harcourt, some of the Minister’s allies argued in

favour of President Bola Tinubu’s intervention.

Advertisement

Outside the capital city, in Ogu/Bolo Local Government, a political

meeting was also taking place calling on the Governor not to honour the agreement.

Despite the pressure by their supporters, both leaders have publicly

expressed their willingness to give peace a chance.