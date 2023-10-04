The Lagos State Police Command has declared one Owodunni Ibrahim also known as ‘Primeboy’ wanted over the death of Singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad.

The Police said the wanted person is a prime suspect in the controversial and untimely death of Ilerioluwa Aloba also known as Mohbad.

The Police are also offering a Million Naira reward for any information leading to his arrest by members of the public in Lagos and Nigeria.

Owodunni Known as ‘Primeboy’ was reportedly a very close friend of the late singer and also made a video after his death in September denying any role in his death.

The late singer left behind a wife, a 5 Month Old Son, Father, Mother and Siblings.