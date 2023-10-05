A day after he was declared wanted by the Nigeria Police, Owodunni Ibrahim aka Prime Boy has turned himself in at the state criminal investigation department of the Nigeria Police.

He arrived at the CID unit at about 11am Nigerian time in company of his lawyer.

Senior correspondent Ivy Kanu reports the two-week time frame the police gave to update Nigerians may have elapsed, but lately, a lot appeared to be happening.

Advertisement

First, it was Sam Larry’s who arrived Nigeria –then, Naira Marley followed. Out of the blues since the 12th of September, Mohbad died, the police for the first time on Wednesday declared his childhood friend Primeboy wanted with a hundred million naira bounty placed on him.



One day after that announcement was made, Owodunni Ibrahim aka Prime Boy is ready to meet with the police. He gives more information about his relationship and the last time he was with the late musician

His lawyer corroborates what his client said and adds that it was important he accompanied Primeboy to the meeting with the police.

Advertisement

Though fingers points at him, Primeboy said he prays Mohbad soul gets justice. All eyes are now on the police as Nigerians and the international community awaits the outcome of their investigation.