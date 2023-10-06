The Coalition of Northern Groups has donated drugs worth thousands of Naira to Federal University Gusau, clinic.

The donation is to replace the drugs and other Hospital items carted away by armed bandits when they attacked the school a few weeks ago.

The Donation of drugs and other consumables to the federal University Gusau, clinic by the coalition of Northern Groups is to fulfill the promise made to the university last week

The coalition of Northern Groups had last Wednesday visited the federal University Gusau to commiserate with the school over the recent abduction of its Student’s in Sabon Gida Community

Delivering the items to the vice chancellor, Federal University Gusau Professor Mu’azu Abubakar, the coordinator of the group Says this is meant to replace drugs carted away by the bandits when they attacked the school

The vice chancellor is represented by Usman Galadima who thanks the group for the show of love

The group also commend the minister of state For Defence, Bello Matawalle for the Swift response to security issues especially in federal University Gusau.

The former Zamfara Governor has ordered the immediate deployment of troops to around the school, sorrounding Communities and highways

The coalition of Northern Groups enjoin Nigerians to Continue to pray for the safe return of the Abducted Female Student’s and others in Bandits Den.