Bandits have again kidnapped unspecified number of female students of federal University, Gusau in Zamfara state

They were kidnapped by a large group of armed men who stormed three student houses in the Sabon Gida community near the school.

TVC NEWS gathered that the bandits raided three female houses outside the school, the occupants of which are largely female students.

The event happened Thursday night while the students were sleeping, and the number of abducted people is still unknown.

This is the fourth time in nine months that bandits have abducted university students.

A situation that forced the students to protest incessant abduction by blocking the ever busy Gusau-Sokoto for several hours in August.

The school and police authorities in Zamfara are yet to comment on the situation.