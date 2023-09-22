Canada declared on Friday that acts of aggression, hatred, intimidation, or inciting of fear have no place in the country, following the widespread distribution of an online video in which Hindu Canadians are advised to leave.

Public Safety Canada, the department in charge of public safety, emergency management, national security, and emergency preparedness, stated that the video’s circulation is insulting and hateful, and an insult to all Canadians and “the values we hold dear.”

“There is no place in Canada for hate,” it said in a post on X.

“Acts of aggression, hate, intimidation or incitement of fear have no place in this country and only serve to divide us. We urge all Canadians to respect one another and follow the rule of law. Canadians deserve to feel safe in their communities,” it added.

The video was circulated amid tensions flared between India and Canada following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s explosive allegations of the “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on his country’s soil on June 18 in British Columbia. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

India angrily rejected the allegations as “absurd” and “motivated” and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa’s expulsion of an Indian official over the case.