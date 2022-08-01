NGO donates traffic post to Police in Kubwa, six northern states

A non-governmental organization, Brothers Across SAYs it is committed to working with relevant government agencies to reduce road accidents and fatalities in the country, and also partner security agencies to enhance their duty of securing lives and property.

Chairman of the organization in Northern States, Ikem Agboeze, disclosed the long term plan of the group when they handed over a traffic warden control stand to the Byazhin Police Station, Kubwa, Abuja, he believes this gesture will ease traffic control in the area and also provide a comfort for traffic control officers.

Brothers across Nigeria also encouraged citizens to support the police and other security agencies, especially now that they are faced with an enormous challenge of securing the country.

This donation to the police have been replicated in six states across northern Nigeria and will be taken to all states across the country.