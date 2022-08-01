Rotary Club of Owerri empowers indigent women

The newly sworn in President of district 9142 Rotary club of Owerri, Eunice Linus-Okere said she determined to pull many indigent citizens of Imo State from the poverty line through the humanitarian efforts of the club.

Presenting sewing machines to some indigent citizens shortly after her installation, President expressed utmost willingness to further reach out to more indigent people in the rural areas.

She noted that attention will also be focused towards providing boreholes to rural communities who do note have access to portable water.

