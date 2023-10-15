The North East Development Commission in partnership with Yola Electricity Distribution Company has organised an eight week training for sixty electrical technicians.

This in line with its mandate of providing job opportunities to survivors of the 13 year conflict in the region .

The NEDC has over the years stood up the task of alleviating the sufferings of survivors of the 13 year insurgency in the region.

Provision of relief materials, shelter and livelihood support remain a top priority to the commission.

And now, the commission is set to train 60 youths on electricity power installations.

Managing Director of the Commission Mohammed Alkali notes that the training is to create job opportunities for youths across the six states in the region.

The eight week training will include linemen training, fixing and installation, connecting and reconnecting of distribution lines among others.

This training is aimed at enhancing the skills of the unemployed youths with requisite qualification and fill the existing vacancies in the zone.

The trainees are warned against indulging in any vices and advised to concentrate on the training to better their lives.