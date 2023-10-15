The National Hydro power producing Areas Development Commission says plans are underway for president Bola Tinubu to flag off the distribution of starter packs to 5,000 youths trained by the commission in 2022 across 7 states.

In 2022 the National Hydro power producing Areas Development Commission trained 5,000 youths in various vocational skills within the period of 3 to 5 months.

The managing Director of the commission Abubakar Yelwa disclosed that plans are now underway to provide toolkits to the trainees and this will be flagged off by president Bola Tinubu.

Advertisement

This gathering is a meeting of the various Commissioners of youths and heads of the national youths councils across the 10 states where the commission operates.

The managing director further disclosed that partnership has also been established with the corporate Affairs Commission to register the businesses that will be set up by the trainees.

It is important to note that not all 10 states in the commission will partake from the starter packs to be distributed only the Initial 7 states where participants were trained from, the other 3 states were only added to the commission in June this year after the 2023 electricity bill was signed into law.

Advertisement