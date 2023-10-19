The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali, known as MINUSMA, has announced withdrawal from two camps in Northern Mali’s tensed Kidal region.

Start of the peacekeeping mission’s retreat from the northern region of Mali began with the Tessalit and Aguelhok villages.

The Malian army made two aircraft landings at one of the Tessalit camps in anticipation of the UN’s disengagement.

According to the army, the planes were attacked by insurgents during the landing.

It stated that a single plane came under fire but managed to land and leave without too much difficulty after enemy positions were “neutralized” by the air force.

The UN peacekeepers cited the shooting as illustrating “the rapid deterioration in security conditions for the lives of hundreds of its soldiers.’

Since August, MINUSMA has given Malian authorities control over four camps.

Fighting is taking place in northern Mali between the Al-Qaeda-affiliated group GSIM, the Malian authorities, and the CMA, an alliance of independence-seeking militias.

After ten years, the UN is expected to depart from northern Mali by December 31.

However, the rivalry between armed actors in the area has intensified as a result of camp withdrawals.