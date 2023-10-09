The Minister of Education has challenged the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian universities to Place Nigerian universities among global institutions that use science and technology as vehicles for solving its problems in power, youth unemployment, engineering and allied sciences.

The minister gave the charge at the commemoration of the commemoration of the 60 plus one anniversary of the body.

Nigeria, a developing country is still faced with a myriad of chancellors like youth unemployment, irregular power supply.

Jobberman Nigeria says over 50 per cent of Nigerian youths are unemployed and unemployable.

Many attribute this high rate to the failure of tertiary institutions to produce graduates who are skill inclined.

The committee of Vice chancellors is celebrating another year of providing leadership in Nigeria universities, and acknowledges the challenges ahead.

The minister of Education wants the Committee to do more to bridge the gap between industries and the institutions through their leadership.

The celebration draws heads of Tertiary Institutions from various universities across the country and the Committee’s leaders insist they’ve come a long way and should be celebrated.

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities thinks otherwise and calls for a deep reflection on the challenges confronting the Nigerian University system.

Members of the Committee of vice chancellors of Nigerian universities oversee the day to day activities of Nigeria universities and maintain good relations with the Principal Officers and the various organs of the University.