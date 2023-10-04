The House of Representatives has called on the Inspector General of Police to probe the fracas between a motorist and a policeman which led to an accident that claimed the lives of a pregnant women, two children and a tricycle rider in Lagos state on Tuesday.

The parliament also urged the government to prioritise and implement the provisions of the Mental Health Law to tackle rising cases of suicide.

Police brutality, extortion, harassment and extra judicial killings are not strange in this part of the world.

On Tuesday, the video of a devastating accident in Ago area of Lagos state, went viral on the social media.

A policeman attached to a team of Lagos state Traffick Management Authority, LASTMA, allegedly dragged the steering with a motorist said to have committed a traffic offence.

In the melee, the Sienna rammed into a tricycle, killing a pregnant woman and the rider while leaving two children critically injured.

Jesse Onuakalusi is the member representing Oshodi/Isolo federal constituency where the incident happened.

He rises with a motion of urgent national importance on the need to put an end to such occurrences.

The House condemned the incident, urging the Inspector General of Police IGP to investigate it and bring erring persons to justice.

A four-man delegation of the House is to pay a condolence visit to the victims’ families while NEMA provides them with succour.

In another motion, the legislators urged the federal government to collaborate with relevant institutions towards putting research on mental health into use.

This, according to the sponsor of the motion, is to end the menace of suicides in the country.

Lawmakers are also looking to see a revisit of the Orosanye paper which recommended merger of government agencies.

The ever deplorable Lagos-Sango-Abeokuta Expressway also received parliament’s attention

The sponsor of the motion says it is the only road that connects Ikeja, Lagos, with Ogun state