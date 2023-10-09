The recent decision of the Kano governorship election tribunal is generating intense scrutiny and discussion.

Abba Yusuf’s removal and the affirmation of Yusuf Gawuna as governor have ignited debates in Kaduna state.

The Partnership for Issue-based Campaign in Nigeria (PICaN) is taking a prominent stance, calling for nationwide electoral and judicial reform.

They are advocating for the adoption of the Justice Muhammad Uwais Electoral Reform Committee’s report, with a specific focus on strengthening legal frameworks and ensuring the independence of regulatory bodies such as INEC.

Furthermore, there is a strong appeal to security agencies to exercise restraint and uphold citizens’ right to protest.

Advocates are also emphasizing the critical importance of civil education and discouraging hate speech.

