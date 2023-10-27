Former Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang has died

Mr Li Keqiang died late Thursday at 12:10 a.m. on Friday (16:10 GMT Thursday) after suffering a heart attack and attempts to resuscitate him failed.

Mr Li had stepped down as premier in March after 10 years in office under Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The former PM was born on 1 July 1955 in Dingyuan, in the eastern province of Anhui.

As one of only three per cent of all applicants who managed to gain admission, he studied law at Peking University and earned a doctorate in economics.

Messrs Xi and Li were the favourites to succeed then-president and Chinese Communist Party leader Hu Jintao, but Mr Xi prevailed and Mr Li, considered a Hu protégé, had to settle for the post of prime minister.

Mr Li was effectively sidelined by Mr Xi, and eventually replaced by Li Qiang in March.

Long rest breaks had to be built into his schedule during his visits abroad, diplomats reported in private conversations.