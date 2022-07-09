Fmr Oyo Gov, Victor Olunloyo not dead but in critical condition- Family

The family of former Governor of Oyo State Victor Olunloyo has clarified the elder statesman’s health status, saying he is not dead as previously reported, but is in critical condition.

According to a statement released by his family, the former Oyo state governor is in the intensive care unit at University Teaching Hospital Ibadan, and requires the people’s prayers.

“In the tradition of the OLUNLOYO family of Ibadanland, and based on the principles of integrity, inclusion, and openness upon which our revered father VOSO has always stood, we would like to inform the Nigerian public that we would greatly appreciate your prayers for our father who is presently in the ICU at UCH Ibadan,” the statement said.

As a public figure, we believe that his condition should not be hidden from the Nigerian public who have a right to know about their leaders.

Please accept our most sincere thanks for your all concern and goodwill.

May God Almighty bless you all and our dear country Nigeria.