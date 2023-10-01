The Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, says the federal government, under President Bola Tinubu, is committed to creating a favourable climate for investments.

At a Conference by a youth mentorship group with the theme: ‘Opportunities and Insights’, Benjamin Kalu urged foreign investors to make Nigeria their first choice of business destination.

In the last three months, President Bola Tinubu has traversed the length and breadth of countries, securing business deals for Nigeria.

At home, the government is making frantic efforts to address security challenges leading to food shortage, while also ensuring a revamp of the economy.

‘Opportunities and Insights’ is the theme of this conference which brings together entrepreneurs and other business owners.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, is the Guest Speaker.

He appraises the efforts of the current administration at setting the nation on a good footing.

He acknowledges challenges of inadequate infrastructure and bureaucratic bottlenecks, but is confident issues are being addressed, particularly with the progress made in the ease of doing business.

He urges local and foreign investors to have faith in the Tinubu government.

He also enjoins the youths in the country to leverage on the opportunities provided by the government to contribute to national development.

