Security operatives led by the Nigerian Army operating in Kebbi state have succeeded in killing three suspected bandits including a notorious bandits commander nicked name Mainasara on the wanted list of security personnel.A statement signed by Special Adviser to Kebbi State Governor on Media and Publicity, Yahaya Sarki quoted the Director of Security, Cabinet Office , Birnin Kebbi, AbdulRahman Usman saying the operation took place in Malekachi in Sangeko forest in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi state.

He said the troops were on routine patrol in Sengeko forest around 0730hrs, they suddenly engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel.

According to him, during the exchange of fire, the bandits tried to escape but were neutralised by the army and two of their bikes were also recovered and destroyed in the process before the troops withdrew back to FOB Malekachi by 1230hrs.

Usman observed that the successes recorded by the security operatives in the state was sequel to the proactive stance of governor Nasir Idris for his unrelenting support particularly the provision of crucial logistics to the security personnel operating in the State.