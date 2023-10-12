Four Undergraduate Students of the Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK) who were abducted by gunmen in the late hours of Monday, the 9th of October have regained their freedom.

The students were rescued by men of the Nigerian Army 117 battalion, Keffi after a sustained pressure on the kidnappers.

Advertisement

Commanding Officer of the Battalion, Lt. Col. Auwalu Inuwa who disclosed this exclusively to TVC News says the students were rescued in the surrounding bushes of Angwan Gauta, in Keffi Local Government.

The rescued students are Rahila Hanya, Josephine Gershon, Rosemary Samuel and Goodness Samuel.

Advertisement

The students will be reunited with their families after medical examinations.