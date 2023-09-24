The Benue State Commissioner for Culture, Information and tourism, Mr. Aboh Matthew kidnapped in his Zaki Biam residence, Ukum Local Goverment Area of the state.

An eyewitness confirmed the reports that several gunmen stormed the residence of the commissioner and abducted him at about 8pm Sunday evening.

The eyewitness who choose to remain anonymous says that the gunmen came on four motorcycles, ordered everyone in the house including the commissioner’s wife and children to lie face down and took him away to an unknown destination on one of the motorcycles.

The witness said the abductors compelled the commissioner at gun point to sit behind the rider of one of the motorcycles while a gunman sandwiched him.

The matter has been reported to the police.

Mister Aboh was sworn in as a member of the Benue State Executive Council on the 29th of August this year.

He hails from Ukum local government area which has been a major flashpoint of criminal activities with rampant killings and kidnappings in recent times.