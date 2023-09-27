Somaliland, a breakaway part of Somalia, has indicated it has no plans to negotiate unity with Somalia, a clear rejection of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s offer to facilitate reunification negotiations between the two states.

According to a statement issued by Somaliland’s foreign affairs ministry, Hargeisa would only consent to discussions with Mogadishu if the subject included the future of both entities as separate states.

Advertisement

The government of Somaliland issued a statement late on Sunday saying, “Any dialogue that takes place between Somaliland and Somalia will not discuss unification, but rather how the two formerly united countries can move forward separately.”

The government of Somaliland proclaimed independence from Somalia in 1991, but it hasn’t received any international recognition.

Following a meeting with the president’s representative from Somaliland in Uganda, Museveni made the offer.

Advertisement

He claimed that the separation of Somaliland has thwarted efforts to construct a powerful and affluent Somali state.

Somaliland has been dealing with secessionist forces; severe combat erupted in February between its forces and clan fighters in and around the town of Las Anod.

The militiamen want to secede from Somaliland and form their own state.