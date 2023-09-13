Russia claims Ukraine launched 10 missiles and three unmanned boats in an attack on Crimea, the home of its Black Sea force.

According to Russia, the strike triggered a big fire at a shipyard in Sevastopol, injuring 24 people.

Moscow-installed Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev claimed that the majority of the firearms had been intercepted.

Russia stated that two of its ships were damaged as a result of cruise missile strikes.

Russia illegally annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Ukraine has previously targeted Sevastopol and the Black Sea navy, but this appears to be one of its most coordinated attacks to date, most likely utilizing long-range missiles supplied by the West.

According to the country’s Defense Ministry, seven of the missiles were shot down and all three boats were destroyed.

However, Ukraine has yet to respond to the Crimea attack.

Meanwhile, Russian drones reportedly damaged the Ukrainian grain port of Izmail, on the Danube river.

The governor of the Odesa region, Oleh Kiper, said six people had been injured in the attack, which caused a fire and damaged infrastructure.

“Several groups of drones were launched at the Izmail district,” Kiper said on Telegram.

“Unfortunately, there were hits: damage to port and other civil infrastructure was recorded.”