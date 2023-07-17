Two individuals were reported killed and a child critically injured in what Moscow claimed was an attack by Ukraine on a major rail and road bridge connecting Russia to the Crimean Peninsula, which it illegally seized in 2014.

Kyiv alleged that the event was a provocation because it occurred on the same day that an agreement allowing grain exports in the Black Sea was about to expire.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Crimean governor appointed by Russia, stated that a “emergency” had happened on the bridge but did not elaborate.

Approximately three kilometers of traffic were backed up at the entrance to the Crimea Bridge, according to Krasnodar transportation officials in Russia.

The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported on Telegram that a couple died on the bridge and their daughter was hurt without going into any detail about the circumstances behind the deaths.

The reports, which could not be independently verified, were described by a Ukrainian military spokeswoman as a potential provocation by Russia.

The bridge was struck early on July 17 by two Ukrainian drones, according to Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee, without providing any specifics, while the Investigative Committee claimed it had initiated a criminal investigation into “an act of terrorism.”

The Russian accusations, which could not be independently verified, were regarded as a potential provocation by Russia by a Ukrainian military spokeswoman, however other local media outlets claimed unidentified sources as stating Ukraine was behind the incident.

The 19-kilometer road-and-rail bridge opened in 2018 and is an important transportation route between Russia and Ukraine’s Crimea region. It consists of two parallel structures, one for road traffic and one for railway traffic.

The bridge was partially closed after a major explosion in October damaged its structure in what Moscow claimed was a terrorist act.

In a social media post honoring the 500th day of the war, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar seemed to acknowledge Ukraine’s involvement in the earlier assault this month, stating, “273 days ago, [we] launched the first strike on the Crimean bridge to disrupt Russian logistics.”