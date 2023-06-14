A senior Chechen commander and member of Russia’s parliament has been reported wounded in Ukraine, although colleagues have been quick to say he is alive and well.

Adam Delimkhanov is a close ally of notorious Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who described him as “incommunicado”.

He appealed to Ukrainian intelligence to help “find my dear brother”.

Chechen paramilitaries have joined Russian forces in the war in Ukraine.

The missing MP had commanded Chechen forces in 2022, as Russia fought for months to seize the Ukrainian port of Mariupol.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, the missing MP said he had met the head of Russia’s Belgorod border region and promised to help protect the area from attack. Belgorod has been targeted in recent weeks by a series of cross-border raids from Ukraine.

His whereabouts on Wednesday, however, were a mystery.

Russia’s official military TV channel Zvezda reported that he was “alive but wounded”, citing information from the lower house of the Russian parliament.

Zvezda said the report rebuffed some social media reports that he had been killed. Ukrainian sources have referred to an unconfirmed attack on the Chechen Akmat paramilitary in the coastal city of Prymorsk, a long way from the front line in the southern Zaporizhzhia region.

Ramzan Kadyrov then offered a big reward for help in finding his “dear brother”, even going so far as to call for help from Ukrainian intelligence.

Advertisement

However, Russian officials have since sought to quell reports of such a high-ranking commander being wounded.

Fellow MP Dmitry Kuznetsov quoted Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin as saying that he had just talked to Adam Delimkhanov and that he was “alive and well”.

The Kremlin was following events with great concern and awaiting clarification of what had happened, spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying.

The Kremlin has so far not commented on the fate of another leading military figure, Maj Gen Sergei Goryachev, who was reportedly killed in a missile strike on Monday.

The incident was widely reported in Russian media, citing popular military blogger Yuri Kotenok, but with no official confirmation.

Advertisement

Russian-installed official Vladimir Rogov appeared to validate the report by offering his condolences to the general’s family and friends.

A number of Russian generals have been killed since the start of the full-scale invasion, but if confirmed, Goryachev is thought to be the first such fatality for a year.