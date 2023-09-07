The adhoc Committee investigating the impact of gas Flaring in Nigeria has expressed disappointment at what it calls the carefree attitude of International Oil Companies towards addressing lingering issues as they affect host communities.

Vital documents that will assist the legislators in their assignments have now been requested from the IOCs.

Gas flaring in Nigeria still remains a huge challenge confronted mainly by host communities.

Death of aquatic life has been the resultant effect of gas Flaring and the resultant effects have been socio-economic challenges, particularly in areas where farming remains the natives’ only source of livelihood.

Health challenges have also been the lot of people where gas flaring holds sway.

This intervention by the House of Representatives is to find ways of bringing long lasting solutions to the crisis.

At the resumed sitting, the lawmakers minced no words as they frowned at what they say is the carefree attitude of International Oil Companies operating in the Niger Delta Region at ending gas flaring.

They paint a picture of the hardship being faced by their constituents

But some of the IOcs insist they place premium on the lives of Nigerians as they carry out their daily activities.

One of them insists it has been able to reduce gas flaring to about 3 per cent just as it aims to attain zero per cent by 2024

Organisations at the hearing are: EXON Mobil, National Oli Spill Detection and Response Agency NOSDRA and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission NUPRC.

In 2022, the government conceived the Nigeria Gas Flare Commercialization Programme, NGFCP, targeted at selling 50 gas clusters to investors for development.

The government looks forward to generating about $1 billion in the process and an additional $100 million yearly income.

But the lawmakers fear that the non cooperating attitude of oil companies put citizens’ life at risk as it hinders government’s vision.