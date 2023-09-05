President Bola Tinubu has arrived Delhi, the capital of India, for a six-day office visit, during which he will attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit and other engagements.

The Presidential Jet carrying President Tinubu touched down at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, at about 6:40pm which is 2:10pm Nigerian time, the President was accompanied by some senior government officials, including ministers and Presidential aides.

President Tinubu will participate in the G20 Summit, which is scheduled to hold between Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th, September 2023.

President Tinubu already has lined up a number of high-level meetings and engagements with other world leaders and business executives on the sidelines of the Summit.

The President will also meet with the Nigerian community in India.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, had earlier disclosed that Nigeria’s President intends to attract global capital and increased foreign direct investments (FDI) to the country through the meetings and engagements.