The Adamawa state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has arrested ten suspects in Michika and Yola South local governments, for allegedly vandalizing government property.

Eight of the suspects were arrested for solar electric system theft in Michika, while the other two were involved in the vandalism of a store belonging to Agro Climate Resilience in Seme-Arid Landscape (ACRESAL), located at Mayanka.

In a related development, two out of a five-man gang who vandalized a store belonging to Agro Climate Resilience in Seme-Arid Landscape (ACRESAL), located at Mayanka along Yola Road have been apprehended.

Advertisement

The department operates under the Ministry of Environment, Adamawa State, and played a crucial role in advancing environmental sustainability in the region before it was looted a week after the NEMA incident.

The suspects admitted their involvement in the crime while answering questions from News men.

Events watchers believe that with the renewed efforts by the men of the NSCDC, Adamawa will soon be made uninhabitable for vandals.