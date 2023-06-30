Men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Adamawa state, have paraded five suspects for various offences.

Two of the suspects were apprehended in a secondary school premise for allegedly gang raping a student.

The Security apparatus in Adamawa state have in recent times, been in a hard battle to bring to an end the activities of the dangerous group known as Shilla boys.

Members of the dreaded group have been involved in cases like gang raping, kidnapping, robbery and other social evils in Yola, the Capital of Adamawa state.

These efforts have yielded varying degrees of success

Some of them Shilla boys were recently caught by the men of civil defence corps in the state while carrying out their illegal activities.

The suspects did not deny their involvement in various crimes level against them.

Meanwhile 115 officers from the Command have been promoted as a result of their services to the nation.

The commandant in charge of the state commended them for their dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment to the service of their father land.

Some of the newly promoted officers spoke with Tvcnews.

Watchers believe the proactive measures put in place by the state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, reduced the crime rate during this year’s Sallah festivities.