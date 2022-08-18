Police arrests “Prophet” for raping 13-year old girl in Ekiti

The Juvenile Welfare Centre (JWC) Unit of the State CID, Ekiti State Police Command, has arrested one “Prophet Adeleye Akingbaso” of Ijadu Olorunsogo, Ado-Ekiti, for unlawfully having carnal knowledge of a 13-year old girl.

Advertisement

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Abutu Sunday, stated in a statement on Thursday, August 18, that Prophet Akingbaso claimed he wanted to perform spiritual deliverance on the young girl before having carnal knowledge of her.

Mr. Sunday said investigation revealed that the suspect, on noticing that the victim’s mother had left home for a vigil in the Church, sneaked into their room and committed the act, claiming that he intended to spiritually deliver the victim.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He further threatened to attack her spiritually if she informed her mother.

The suspect initially absconded after committing the offence but was later arrested by the Police.

Advertisement

DSP Abutu stated that during interrogation, the prophet confessed to the committing the crime and was arraigned accordingly.