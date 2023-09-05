The Federal Government says it is yet to receive any formal request from the family of the late designer of the Nigerian national flag, Taiwo Akinkunmi to immortalise him.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris revealed this known while addressing journalists after paying a courtesy call on Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde to commiserate the passage of the national hero.

Few days ago, Nigerians received the news of the demise of the designer of the National flag, Taiwo Akinkunmi who died at the age of 87.

Following this development, the minister of Information and national orientation is in Ibadan to commiserate with his family.

While at the residence of the late octogenarian, he revealed that the visit was on the order of President Bola Tinubu who wants to assure the family and Oyo state as a whole, that he shares in their pain following the death of the icon.

Earlier, the minister paid a courtesy visit to the office of the Oyo state governor where he was received by the deputy governor of the state, Adebayo Lawal and other top government dignitaries in the state.

The minister while addressing newsmen said the decision whether the government would immortalise or give him a state burial would depend on the request by family members of the deceased.

The minister’s visit symbolizes a gesture of support and respect for the national icon during this time of mourning by the family.

