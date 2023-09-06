The National Broadcasting Commission has pledged to support TVC Communications in its bid to expand its operations and stay relevant in the media and advertising market.



The Director General of the Commission, Malam Balarabe Shehu made the commitment when he received on a courtesy visit a delegation from TVC Communications led by the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, ANDREW Hanlon.

As part of efforts to strengthen its operations and improve service delivery to its rapidly growing audience base, The leadership of TVC Communications pays a visit to its Regulator , the National Broadcasting Commission .

Advertisement

The purpose of this visit is to solicit the support of the commission in improving and expanding its operations in the competitive broadcast sector, and also highlights the economic challenges in Nigeria’s Broadcast and Advertising Industry.

Apart from the Challenges experienced in Nigeria’s Advertising market, TVC Communication’s steady growth , innovations , successes as well as investments was also a subject matter at the meeting.

The Commission on its part , reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the rights and interests of its licensees, and pledged its unwavering support to the TVC Communications network with a promise to assist in all ways possible to enhance seamless operations.

Advertisement

TVC COMMUNICATIONS has also pledged to continue to uphold the guidelines and regulations laid down by the National Broadcasting Commission and will also cooperate and support initiatives towards improving the sector.

