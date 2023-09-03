The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi says importation of bitumen is putting more pressure on the naira, hence the need for the use of concrete pavement roads.

The Minister spoke when he visited the Ondo State Acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as part of his inspection tour of federal roads in the South-West zone of the country.

Accompanied by top officials in the ministry, the minister said Nigerians will see more of concrete pavement on roads, as it has more life span than bitumen.

According to him, any road construction project that is not more than 20 per cent in execution, will be redesigned to concrete pavement roads.

The minister pointed out that bitumen imported in the 1950s and 1960s are of better quality than what is obtained now.

Umahi added that all road projects awarded three years ago, are due for review, due to soaring prices of materials in the market.

On his part, the Acting Governor said most of the federal roads in the state are either deteriorating or poorly maintained, while others have suffered severe degradation.

The minister visited the Ado-Ekiti-Akure road construction project, initiated by the immediate past administration.