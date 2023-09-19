The Federal Government will soon begin some palliative works on the deplorable Benin-Warri road, sapele-Agbor road and other federal roads in Delta to ease the sufferings of commuters and motorists in the interim before the major construction will be done to address it.

Minister of works, Dave Umahi who stated this while inspecting some federal roads in Delta state commended the state government for its commitment to the needs of the people.

In continuation of his tour to different states of the country to ascertain the condition of road Infrastructure, the Minister of works is here in Delta state to see things for himself.

Joining him in the tour while at the Benin-Warri road is the Deputy Governor of Delta state, Monday Onyeme and commissioner for works and rural roads. The minister restates the need for concrete roads as against asphalt.

After inspecting other roads including the NPA expressway, the minister continued to the east-west road onward to Bayelsa state.

Meanwhile at the Government house asaba, the president of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, William Akporeha who visited the Delta state governor, laments difficulties in moving products on these roads.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori who decries the bad condition of most federal roads, says without the intervention of the state Government, it would have been worst.

The governor who acknowledged the importance of the oil workers wants the refineries to be revived as he reaffirms his agenda to uplift the fortunes of the oil rich state.