Just a few hours after the Lagos Assembly called on State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct release of funds for his overseas treatment, the boy whose intestine went missing in the process of surgery, Adebola Akin-Bright, has died at LASUTH.

Adebola Akin-Bright according to the The Nation died on Tuesday evening after he developed complications at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

He was said to have been rushed to the intensive care unit of the Hospital when he developed complications on Tuesday evening and was thereafter pronounced dead.

Adebola Akin-Bright was initially operated upon at two private healthcare Centres after which he was transfered to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital for reconstructive surgery where his Intestine was discovered missing.

The case generated Social Media reactions with many terming it as a matter of Organ harvesting .

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu later visited the family of the deceased promising that the State Government will take care of his treatment including overseas treatment to save his life.

His death came a few hours after the State House of Assembly members made a passionate appeal to the State Government to release funds for his treatment.