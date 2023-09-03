Governor of Taraba state, Kefas Agbu says his administration will introduce mobile clinics across the 16 local governments of the state to support existing hospitals.

Speaking at a meeting with all the principal medical Officers of Government Hospitals across the state, he said welfare of the people remains one of the major priorities of his administration.

Major key players in health sector gathered inside a hall in Taraba State.

They include the Principal Medical Officers of all government hospitals and are here to discuss ways to fine-tune their services and make government hospitals the best in the state.

Governor Kefas Agbu is prepared to work with the PMOs to restore confidence in government hospitals and to make them the best in health care delivery.

The meeting later went into a closed door session and the Commissioner of Health, Dr Bundiya Buma briefed the Press later about the resolutions reached at the meeting.

He said improving the structures of the hospitals and enhancing the welfare of the workers were key to their resolutions.

Governor Kefas Agbu administration is poised to create enable environment for the health personnel to bring out their best for the overall benefit of the people of the state for better services delivery.