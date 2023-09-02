The Federal Government has revealed that it may not be able to return funds spent on its roads by state governments.

Minister of Works David Umahi made the disclosure when he visited Oyo state governor during the course of his inspection to the state.

In continuation of his inspection across southwest region, the Minister of Works visited several sites in Oyo State where road rehabilitation projects are underway to assess the level of work done.

During his inspection, the minister evaluated both the 43.15-kilometer Ibadan-Oyo expressway and the 52-kilometer Oyo to Ogbomosho highway projects and he said the road projects are progressing as planned and are on track for completion.

While at the Ibadan-Abeokuta expressway, the minister announced the introduction of concrete pavement technology, expressing confidence that this innovation would significantly extend the road’s lifespan.

The minister earlier paid a courtesy visit to Governor Makinde, where he revealed that records of road projects done by the states would be kept and could be revisited for refund when the economy improves.

Governor Makinde further revealed that the three governors of Lagos, Ogun and Oyo, will begin work on the move to lighten up the entire stretch of the Lagos/Ibadan expressway.