25 migrants have been rescued by Greece from a wildfire that has been raging in the northeastern province of Evros for almost two weeks, according to authorities.

After devouring lush forests, destroying homes and livelihoods, and killing at least 20 people, the Evros wildfire, the deadliest in Europe this summer, burned for a 14th day.

According to a report, all but one of those killed in the Evros fire are thought to have been migrants who fled the Turkish border while dodging police in the forest.

On Friday, aircraft and hundreds of firefighters battled the Dadia Forest fire in high winds.

According to a police spokesman, the migrants were all males who claimed to be from Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon.

According to the report, Evros is a popular crossing point into the European Union for thousands of migrants and refugees each year.

Meanwhile, the Copernicus Emergency Management Service said that the Evros fire has burned at least 812.6 square kilometers, which is larger than New York City’s 778.2 square kilometers.

While World Wildlife Fund, WWF said at least 30% of Greece’s protected Dadia-Lefkimi-Soufli Forest had been burned.

Summer wildfires are common in the Mediterranean nation but the government has said that extremely dry, windy, and hot conditions that scientists link to climate change have made them worse this year, forcing thousands of evacuations.

Following criticism from climate activists, Greece’s Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, announced on Thursday that the country would deploy drones, install forest temperature monitors, and hire more personnel to boost firefighting.

Switzerland announced on Friday that it will send three army helicopters and people to assist with firefighting in Evros.