The Nigeria Labour Congress has arrived the conference room of the Minister of Labour and Employment for a meeting with the federal government over impending national strike.

The delegation is led by the General Secretary of the Congress, Emma Ugboaja, who says the Congress President, Joe Ajaero, will ialso be attending the meeting.

The Minister, Simon Lalong, had sent an invitation to the NLC on Sunday with a view to resolving contending issues that may lead to grinding the nation’s economy to a halt.

Advertisement

NLC had on the 1st of September, issued a 3-week ultimatum to the Federal Government to commence what it called meaningful negotiations on its fuel subsidy removal policy.

Recall that the Congress embarked on a 2-day warning strike on the 5th and 6th of this month to drive home its point.

Advertisement

NLC shunned a similar meeting called by the Minister on the eve of the commencement of the warning strike a forthright ago.