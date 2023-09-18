Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has affirmed that he is unapologetic on the position that the Governor of a State holds the highest office in the State and must be respected in line with the Constitution of the country.

He made this known while reacting to the statement credited to the wife of President Obasanjo with the image of one Ms. Taiwo Martins.

The former President who reacted through his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi said the author of the purported statement is not a wife or member of his family.

He also puts on records that Ms. Taiwo Martins has two children, Jonwo and Bunmi, for former President Obasanjo but she is not his wife nor a member of the Obasanjo family.

He added that nobody makes statement on behalf of the Obasanjo family except himself or people delegated by him to do so.

Read Full Statement Below ..

The attention of former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has been drawn to a statement purported to be issued by a wife of the President with the photograph of one Ms. Taiwo Martins as the author of the statement.

For the records, Ms. Martins has two children, Jonwo and Bunmi, for Chief Obasanjo but to say emphatically that she is not his wife nor a member of the Obasanjo family.

Her posturing as Chief Obasanjo’s wife is false and that of an impostor. Nobody makes statement on behalf of the Obasanjo family except Chief Obasanjo or people delegated by him to do so.

It must be noted that the state of health of Ms. Martins is known to all and sundry and whatever she says or does has nothing to do with Chief Obasanjo as an individual or the Obasanjo family as a whole.

However, the former President has affirmed that he stood firmly, unapologetically and uncompromisingly on the position that the Governor of a State holds the highest office in the State.

By that position, the respect, protocol and dignity that must be given to the office by virtue of the Constitution must not be denied. To do otherwise is to deride the office and the Constitution.