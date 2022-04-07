Governor Akeredolu not hospitalised, says media aide

The Ondo State Government has described a report published by an online medium that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, is hospitalized in Germany as wicked and misleading.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor , Richard Olatunde, the story was fabricated .

The statement reads “The news item published on an online medium alleged that the Ondo State Governor , Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, is being hospitalized in Germany , is wicked and misleading.

“We are not amazed at this fabricated and outright falsehood which is being spread by cronies of some disgruntled politicians in their renewed efforts at plastering battered political misadventures.

“For the records, Governor Akeredolu, alongside other colleagues, left Nigeria for Dubai to attend the largest Annual Investment Meeting in the United Emirates between March 28 and March 31st, 2022.

Meanwhile, Governor Akeredolu had earlier, precisely on 23rd April, 2022, sent a letter to the State House of Assembly informing the Legislative Arm that he would be away for 14 working days as the first part of his 2022 Annual Leave.

He also transferred power to the deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa to perform the functions of his office while he is away.

Olatunde said it is glaringly insidious for anyone to claim that a man who was with his brother Governors in Dubai till March 31st, which is exactly one week today, is being hospitalized in Germany