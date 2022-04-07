Kaduna train Attack: Remains of Chinelo Megafu flown to Lagos for burial

The remains of Doctor Chinelo Megafu, one of the victims of the terrorists attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train, was on Thursday flown to Lagos from Kaduna for burial.

This was confirmed in a social media post by one of her family members who also shared pictures of her remains about leaving Kaduna in an Arik Aircraft.

Recall that Dr Chinelo was among eight other persons who the Kaduna government confirmed were killed after armed terrorists ambushed a Kaduna bound train and opened fire on travelers.

She is said to be Delta Surgeon, who graduated from the University Of Port Harcourt.