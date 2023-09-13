Thirteen abducted female Students of the federal University Gusau in Zamfara state and three male workers of a Construction Firm escaped from Bandits Den During gun duel with Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji and been reunited with their families so far.

TVC NEWS Gathered that the students escaped following intense fire by troops of operation Hadarin Daji in the pursuit to rescue the abducted Persons Unhurt

The Good news is coming five days after the unfortunate incident occured.

Advertisement

Six female Student’s were rescued last Friday Morning, by a combined security Operatives while on the trail of the Kidnappers with the latest rescued 7 making 13 in total.

The Student’s were kidnapped at their residence in Sabon Gida Community last Thursday by a Group of heavily armed bandits at about eight o’clock in the night

Another group of Terrorists also abducted nine Construction workers same day within the university premises.

Advertisement

A reliable source told TVC NEWS that the escaped Student’s are mostly in their two, three and four hundred level in the university

They Amamatullahi Asabe Dahiru, Fiddausi Abdulazeez, Salamatu Jummai Dahiru, Mary Monday and Rukayya Sani Batola

Others are Maryam Salawuddeen, Saadatu Aminu Abubakar, Husaina Abdulrahman, Aisha Aminu Ujong, Ketura Bulus and Jamila Ahmad, Felicia Sunday, Jummai Dahiru and Mariya Abdulrahman Usman

Advertisement

Authorities of the federal University Gusau, have also Confirmed the development

They say thirteen Students and three laborers were Rescued.

Authorities of the University further commend the Gallantry of Security forces in their quest to ensuring all abducted Student’s regain freedom Unhurt.

Advertisement

The escaped students were reunited with their families.