Police kill robbers in Gun Duel in Apapa, Lagos

Daredevil robbers engaged operatives of Area B Apapa of the Lagos State Police Command in a gun duel in a bid to escape arrest.

The robbers, however, fell to the superior firepower of the police operatives.

The robbers, Sodiq ’m’ aka Foreigner, recently released from prison and Habeeb ‘m’ aka Kiki, who have both been wanted for terrorizing Ajegunle and environs were trailed to their hideout in Ajegunle, where they met their Waterloo.

One Beretta pistol, one locally made revolver pistol with four rounds of 9mm live ammunition and one expended shell of ammunition were recovered from the robbers.

The Lagos State Police Command urges youths in particular to desist from crimes, as the long arm of the law will always catch up with criminals no matter how long it takes.

The two deceased Armed Robbers have been terrorising Apapa, Ajegunle and environs for some months now and were even pictured in a CCTV footage while robbing a warehouse in the area.

