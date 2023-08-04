Troops of the Joint Task Force Northwest, Operation Hadarin Daji has killed several armed bandits, repelled attacks and destroyed their camps.

They also rescued kidnapped victims in Sokoto, Katsina, Kebbi and Zamfara states.

The troops also recovered stolen cattle, three Motorcycles, three AK 47 Magazines, live ammunition, communication gadgets, Police uniform and varieties of both local and foreign Camouflage among other items.

The successes were recorded during clearance Operation in bandits hideouts and operation route in Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina and Zamfara States.

Advertisement

A press statement by authorities says the success is in continuation of Operation Hadarin Daji’s quest for a more peaceful north west and parts of north central states

The statement added that troops interface with the terrorists at different points forced then to flee and abandoned their hostages and many escaped with gunshot wounds.

All the rescued victims according to operation Hadarin Daji were successfully handed over to their families while the recovered cattle to the rightful owners.