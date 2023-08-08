Troops of Forward Operating Base Danmarke under operation Hadarin Daji has again killed ten armed bandits in a village between Sokoto and Zamfara States.

The Terrorists were killed in a duel gun battle that lasted for several hours, Two captured, several fled with gunshot wounds while others drowned in a swampy river while try to escape.

The Successes follows credible information on the Terrorists movement with some kidnap victims from Sokoto state through Gadazaima village in Zamfara.

A press statement by authorities say, the troops immediately mobilized for an offensive ambush operation within the village and made contact with the armed bandits that lasted for several hours.

The troops fire power according to the statement, forced the bandits to abandon the kidnapped victims and withdraw in disarray.

The Kidnap Victims are mostly natives of Sokoto state.

Sadly, One Female Kidnap Victim was killed by the bandits during exchange of fire with the troops.

Six AK 47 Rifles, One PKT Machine Gun, five Magazines, twenty rounds of 7.62MM Special ammunition were recovered.

Other items recovered includes Mobile phones, two Solar Panels, one Sewing machine and cash sum of N2,410,000.

The rescued Kidnap victims were reunite them with their families.

Operation Hadarin Daji was established with the sole aim of restoring peace and normalcy in the five troubled states of Sokoto, Katsina, Kebbi, Zamfara and parts of Niger.

This is coming less than Twenty four hours after troops kill scores of armed bandits, repel attack on Zamfara highway and rescued five Kidnap Victims.